Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Buy”

Vetr upgraded shares of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $48.41 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.33 target price on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage Corp. from $61.67 to $59.33 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group upgraded Monster Beverage Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.54 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a hold rating on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 45.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. Monster Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Monster Beverage Corp. had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business earned $788 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp. will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $51,110,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp. by 31.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,347,000 after buying an additional 72,849 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,442,000 after buying an additional 313,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage Corp.

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

