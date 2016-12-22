MOBIVITY HLDGS COR COM USD0.001 (MFON) Director Thomas B. Akin Acquires 316,551 Shares

MOBIVITY HLDGS COR COM USD0.001 (OTCMKTS:MFON) Director Thomas B. Akin purchased 316,551 shares of MOBIVITY HLDGS COR COM USD0.001 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $221,585.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,489,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MOBIVITY HLDGS COR COM USD0.001 (OTCMKTS:MFON) traded up 6.67% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. MOBIVITY HLDGS COR COM USD0.001 has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company’s market cap is $26.45 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

MOBIVITY HLDGS COR COM USD0.001 (OTCMKTS:MFON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MOBIVITY HLDGS COR COM USD0.001 had a negative net margin of 76.07% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that MOBIVITY HLDGS COR COM USD0.001 will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current year.

