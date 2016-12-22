Mobile TeleSystems OAO (MBT) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems OAO (NYSE:MBT) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems OAO were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OAO during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OAO during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OAO during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OAO by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OAO during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems OAO (NYSE:MBT) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,670 shares. Mobile TeleSystems OAO has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems OAO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup Inc. raised Mobile TeleSystems OAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Mobile TeleSystems OAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Mobile TeleSystems OAO Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

