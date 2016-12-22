Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) in a research report released on Monday morning.

MAB has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.48) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. FinnCap restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.21) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.33) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 328.29 ($4.07).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) opened at 242.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.01. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 207.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 347.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 997.96 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitchells & Butlers plc’s (MAB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/mitchells-butlers-plcs-mab-hold-rating-reiterated-at-shore-capital/1129757.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Mitchells & Butlers plc’s previous dividend of $2.50.

Mitchells & Butlers plc Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc is an operator of restaurants, pubs and bars. The Company operates through retail operating business and property business segments. The Company operates approximately 1,700 restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. The Company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.