Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) insider James Randall Stewart sold 20,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $692,993.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,953.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) opened at 35.33 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $544.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) Insider James Randall Stewart Sells 20,867 Shares of Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/midland-states-bancorp-inc-msbi-insider-james-randall-stewart-sells-20867-shares-of-stock/1130084.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a United States-based diversified financial holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, Midland States Bank, provides a range of traditional community banking and other complementary financial services. Its segments include Banking, Commercial Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Origination and Servicing, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.