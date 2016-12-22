Michael Slade Sells 338,461 Shares of Helical Bar plc (HLCL) Stock

Helical Bar plc (LON:HLCL) insider Michael Slade sold 338,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.59), for a total value of £978,152.29 ($1,214,040.33).

Helical Bar plc (LON:HLCL) opened at 286.00 on Thursday. Helical Bar plc has a 52 week low of GBX 228.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 475.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 326.85 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Helical Bar plc’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

HLCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Helical Bar plc to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.70) to GBX 320 ($3.97) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 481 ($5.97) target price on shares of Helical Bar plc in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Helical Bar plc in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Helical Bar plc Company Profile

Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.

