BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KORS) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,897 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 175,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Michael Kors Holdings were worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 600.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,344,812 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $116,022,000 after buying an additional 2,010,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 25.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,623,015 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $377,186,000 after buying an additional 1,538,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,529 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $836,288,000 after buying an additional 1,395,604 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 16.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,155,014 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $452,990,000 after buying an additional 1,303,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 52.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,079,912 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $144,109,000 after buying an additional 1,066,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KORS) traded down 3.08% on Thursday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,935 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.78. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Michael Kors Holdings had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Michael Kors Holdings’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/michael-kors-holdings-ltd-kors-position-decreased-by-blackrock-inc/1130383.html.

KORS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Michael Kors Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

In other Michael Kors Holdings news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $247,591.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Michael Kors Holdings Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KORS).

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.