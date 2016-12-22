Merus NV (MRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc.

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Merus NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) opened at 20.22 on Thursday. Merus NV has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The stock’s market cap is $325.12 million.

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.25. Analysts expect that Merus NV will post ($1.86) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus NV during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus NV during the second quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus NV during the second quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Merus NV during the second quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Merus NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV Company Profile

