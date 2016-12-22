Merck & Co. (MRK) Stake Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Merck & Co. accounts for 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $22,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,819,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,362,000 after buying an additional 3,242,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Merck & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 74,363,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,098,000 after buying an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 44,732,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,045,000 after buying an additional 1,701,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,224,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,776,000 after buying an additional 1,531,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,992,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,996,000 after buying an additional 4,468,488 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 0.79% during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,930 shares. Merck & Co. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co. will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr upgraded Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In related news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $2,532,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,354.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

