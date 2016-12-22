McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,553 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s Corp. were worth $35,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corp. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corp. by 109.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,161,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $139,800,000 after buying an additional 607,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.3448% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.6047. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,723 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. McDonald’s Corp. has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.2209 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. McDonald’s Corp. had a return on equity of 197.51% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corp. will post $5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from McDonald’s Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. McDonald’s Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised McDonald’s Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Vetr raised McDonald’s Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.01 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on McDonald’s Corp. from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

In other news, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $979,827.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,514 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,888.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

