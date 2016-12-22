Maximus Inc. (MMS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 211.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 765,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) traded down 2.61% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,624 shares. Maximus Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business earned $623.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.65 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus Inc. will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Maxim Group lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sidoti lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, CFO Richard John Nadeau bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,825.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrekovich sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $134,705.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to Government health and human services agencies. The Company is primarily focused on operating Government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid, children’s health insurance program (CHIP), health insurance exchanges and other health care reform initiatives, Medicare, welfare-to-work, child support services and other Government programs.

