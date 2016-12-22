Maxim Group Boosts Access National Corp. (ANCX) Price Target to $32.00

Access National Corp. (NASDAQ:ANCX) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Access National Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. FBR & Co raised shares of Access National Corp. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised shares of Access National Corp. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Access National Corp. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Access National Corp. (NASDAQ:ANCX) opened at 28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $301.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. Access National Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Access National Corp. (NASDAQ:ANCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Access National Corp. had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 21.78%. On average, analysts predict that Access National Corp. will post $1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Access National Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANCX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Access National Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. Perkins Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Access National Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Access National Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Access National Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Access National Corp. by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 234,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Access National Corp. Company Profile

Access National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Access National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides credit, deposit, mortgage services and wealth management services to middle market commercial businesses and associated professionals, primarily in the Washington, District of Columbia Metropolitan Area.

