Matthew Beale Buys 12,500 Shares of Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (CDTI) Stock

Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI) CEO Matthew Beale acquired 12,500 shares of Clean Diesel Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,376. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI) opened at 2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s market cap is $23.70 million.

Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $2.30. Clean Diesel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 370.28% and a negative net margin of 44.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. will post ($2.43) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDTI. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clean Diesel Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Clean Diesel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Diesel Technologies stock. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. KCG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Clean Diesel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Clean Diesel Technologies Company Profile

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc commercializes its material technology by manufacturing and distributing light duty vehicle catalysts, and heavy duty diesel emissions control systems and products to automakers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. The Company operates through two business division segments: Catalyst, which develops and produces catalysts to reduce emissions from gasoline, diesel and natural gas combustion engines, and Heavy Duty Diesel Systems, which designs and manufactures verified exhaust emissions control solutions for a range of heavy duty diesel applications.

