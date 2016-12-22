Masimo Corp. (MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan Sells 10,000 Shares

Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 2,293 shares of Masimo Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $144,459.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 4,000 shares of Masimo Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $590,000.00.

Shares of Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 67.54 on Thursday. Masimo Corp. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54.

Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.51 million. Masimo Corp. had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Corp. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Masimo Corp. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Masimo Corp. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Corp. during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Corp. during the second quarter worth about $1,370,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Corp. during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Corp. during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products. The Company’s business is measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry. Its product offerings include monitoring blood constituents with an optical signature, optical organ oximetry monitoring, electrical brain function monitoring, acoustic respiration monitoring and exhaled gas monitoring.

