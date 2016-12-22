Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $58.74 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) traded down 3.57% on Thursday, hitting $64.58. 2,005,120 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.42. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $81.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm earned $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.81 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RS Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,853,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 76.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after buying an additional 410,595 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 414,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 102,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 186.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor and retailer of technical athletic apparel. The Company’s segments include Company-operated stores, Direct to consumer and Other. The Company offers a line of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, other sweaty pursuits and athletic wear for female youth.

