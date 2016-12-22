LSV Asset Management Maintains Position in PulteGroup Inc. (PHM)

LSV Asset Management continued to hold its stake in shares of PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,656 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded down 3.13% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 4,265,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. PulteGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup Inc. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “LSV Asset Management Maintains Position in PulteGroup Inc. (PHM)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/lsv-asset-management-maintains-position-in-pultegroup-inc-phm/1130673.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co. started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “marketperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder operating in the United States. The Company, through Pulte Mortgage LLC, is engaged in mortgage banking operations and title operations. The Company’s subsidiaries are also engaged in the homebuilding business. The Company operates through Homebuilding and Financial Services segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.