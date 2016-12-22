LSV Asset Management Has $1,651,000 Stake in Whitestone Reit (WSR)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,171 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Whitestone Reit were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in Whitestone Reit during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Whitestone Reit by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,611,000 after buying an additional 223,581 shares during the period. Calvert Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whitestone Reit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Whitestone Reit by 7,913.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 119,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Whitestone Reit by 94.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 85,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR) traded up 0.22% on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 79,033 shares of the company traded hands. Whitestone Reit has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Whitestone Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Whitestone Reit Company Profile

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages and redevelops retail properties, which are referred to as Community Centered Properties. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated 69 commercial properties consisting of 47 retail properties containing approximately 4.1 million square feet of gross leasable area; four office properties containing approximately 0.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, and 10 office/flex properties containing approximately 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

