LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Computer Sciences Corp. (NYSE:CSC) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Computer Sciences Corp. were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSC. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Sciences Corp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 426,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of Computer Sciences Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $939,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Computer Sciences Corp. by 50.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Computer Sciences Corp. by 191.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Sciences Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Computer Sciences Corp. (NYSE:CSC) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 639,251 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.54 billion. Computer Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $63.34.

Computer Sciences Corp. (NYSE:CSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Computer Sciences Corp. had a positive return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Sciences Corp. will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Computer Sciences Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Computer Sciences Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 target price on shares of Computer Sciences Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Sciences Corp. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Sciences Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Computer Sciences Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other Computer Sciences Corp. news, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $232,545.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 383,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,274,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $276,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 381,229 shares in the company, valued at $23,384,586.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) is a global provider of information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides various technology solutions, including consulting, applications services and software.

