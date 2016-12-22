Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $9,680,000 Stake in Linear Technology Corp. (LLTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Linear Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LLTC) by 94.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Linear Technology Corp. were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Linear Technology Corp. by 425.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after buying an additional 1,163,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Linear Technology Corp. during the second quarter worth $45,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linear Technology Corp. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,779,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,476,000 after buying an additional 696,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Linear Technology Corp. by 225.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after buying an additional 642,012 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linear Technology Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,757,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linear Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LLTC) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.44. 1,101,654 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. Linear Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

Linear Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LLTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Linear Technology Corp. had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business earned $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linear Technology Corp. will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Linear Technology Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLTC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Linear Technology Corp. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. cut Linear Technology Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. cut Linear Technology Corp. to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linear Technology Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linear Technology Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

In other Linear Technology Corp. news, CFO Donald P. Zerio sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $72,688.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lothar Maier sold 274,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $16,744,922.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,148,302.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linear Technology Corp. Company Profile

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others.

