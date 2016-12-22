Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $10,306,000 Stake in PPL Corp. (PPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PPL Corp. were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in PPL Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in PPL Corp. by 25.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in PPL Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in PPL Corp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in PPL Corp. by 18.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,819 shares. PPL Corp. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $39.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40.

PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. PPL Corp. had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp. will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. PPL Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on PPL Corp. from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PPL Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America Corp. lowered PPL Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PPL Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. It operates through three segments: U.K.

