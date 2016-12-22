Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI) Director Lon E. Bell purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 590,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI) opened at 2.25 on Thursday. Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s market cap is $23.70 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $2.30. Clean Diesel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 370.28% and a negative net margin of 44.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. will post ($2.43) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lon E. Bell Buys 250,000 Shares of Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (CDTI) Stock” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/lon-e-bell-buys-250000-shares-of-clean-diesel-technologies-inc-cdti-stock/1129932.html.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Diesel Technologies stock. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. KCG Holdings Inc. owned 0.74% of Clean Diesel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDTI. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Clean Diesel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clean Diesel Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Clean Diesel Technologies Company Profile

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc commercializes its material technology by manufacturing and distributing light duty vehicle catalysts, and heavy duty diesel emissions control systems and products to automakers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. The Company operates through two business division segments: Catalyst, which develops and produces catalysts to reduce emissions from gasoline, diesel and natural gas combustion engines, and Heavy Duty Diesel Systems, which designs and manufactures verified exhaust emissions control solutions for a range of heavy duty diesel applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.