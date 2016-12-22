Lombardia Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

Lombardia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. by 288.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. by 400.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) traded down 2.91% on Thursday, hitting $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 127,089 shares. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm earned $321 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum Corp.’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other Kaiser Aluminum Corp. news, VP John Barneson sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $197,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is engaged in the production of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The Company manufactures aluminum plate and sheet, and extruded and drawn products, primarily used in aerospace/high strength, automotive, general engineering and other industrial end market applications.

