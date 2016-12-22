Legal & General Group Plc’s (LGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.72) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 301 ($3.74) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.69 ($3.05).

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) opened at 245.14 on Thursday. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 160.50 and a one year high of GBX 272.02. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.53 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.83.

In other news, insider Lesley Knox acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £80,088 ($99,401.76). Also, insider Stuart Popham acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £2,030.14 ($2,519.72).

