Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.25.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based chartered bank. The Bank, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors, and operates as a full-service brokerage firm. It operates through three business segments: Personal & Commercial, B2B Bank, and Laurentian Bank Securities & Capital Markets.

