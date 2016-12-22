LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Stake Held by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council held its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 490,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,202,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 26.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 675,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) traded down 0.36% during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,352 shares. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.20.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm earned $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.95 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

LHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Instinet began coverage on LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

Lasalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. The Company owns interest in approximately 50 hotels with over 12,000 guest rooms located in approximately 10 states and the District of Columbia.

