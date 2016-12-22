Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stake Increased by Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC

Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 0.6% of Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 114.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226,039 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $46.86 billion.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.41 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $24.00 target price on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $14,987,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,142,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,938,505.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

