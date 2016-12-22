Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS) a €166.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €166.00 ($172.92) price target on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €162.00 ($168.75) price target on adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas set a €165.00 ($171.88) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Commerzbank AG set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($168.75) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €141.76 ($147.67).

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 144.525 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of €28.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.929. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €82.64 and a 12-month high of €160.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €140.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €142.08.

