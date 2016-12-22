Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $7,756,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 338.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,461 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 629,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after buying an additional 88,539 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 618,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after buying an additional 68,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,371,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,553,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 54.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,696,000 after buying an additional 655,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 110.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 139,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 73,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded up 0.78% during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,353 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9967.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $56.19.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company earned $722 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Vetr upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.46 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded Garmin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

In other Garmin news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $104,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

