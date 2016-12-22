K2M Group Holdings Inc. (KTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

K2M Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report released on Tuesday.

KTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut K2M Group Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) opened at 19.82 on Tuesday. K2M Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock’s market capitalization is $836.34 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The company earned $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that K2M Group Holdings will post ($0.97) EPS for the current year.

In other K2M Group Holdings news, major shareholder Carson Anderson & Stow Welsh sold 4,416,825 shares of K2M Group Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $81,225,411.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 293.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 31.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 132.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About K2M Group Holdings

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine technologies and techniques. The Company’s spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor. The Company is engaged in designing, development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from degenerative spinal conditions.

