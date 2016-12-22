K-Bro Linen Inc (KBL) Price Target Increased to C$46.25 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) had its price target upped by Acumen Capital from C$46.00 to C$46.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBL. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, September 9th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.88.

Shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) opened at 41.22 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $327.99 million and a PE ratio of 28.64.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc is an owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada. The Company provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. The Company’s services include the processing, management and distribution of general and operating room linens (K-Bro Operating Room (KOR) Services), including sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other types of linen.

