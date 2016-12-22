JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,296 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $25,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) traded down 0.76% during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,794 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.01. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 9,050 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $233,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 590 in-service industrial properties containing approximately 63.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

