JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,636,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,269,618,000 after buying an additional 4,692,609 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,862,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 200.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,072,000 after buying an additional 2,768,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,924,219 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-position-increased-by-koshinski-asset-management-inc/1130669.html.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Vetr downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.84 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $144,893.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $328,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.