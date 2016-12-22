JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26,214,000 Stake in A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in A.O. Smith Corp. were worth $26,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in A.O. Smith Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,965,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,403,000 after buying an additional 57,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in A.O. Smith Corp. by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,742,000 after buying an additional 306,346 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in A.O. Smith Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,089,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in A.O. Smith Corp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,652,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,744,000 after buying an additional 129,327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in A.O. Smith Corp. by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,525,000 after buying an additional 122,995 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) traded down 1.34% on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,328 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. A.O. Smith Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.42.

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company earned $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.20 million. A.O. Smith Corp. had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A.O. Smith Corp. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.O. Smith Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on A.O. Smith Corp. from $55.50 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of A.O. Smith Corp. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other news, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $119,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About A.O. Smith Corp.

A. O. Smith Corporation operates its business through two segments, which include North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily comprises China, Europe and India. The Rest of World segment supplies water heaters to the residential market in China with a range of product offering, including electric, gas, gas tankless, heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers.

