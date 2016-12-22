Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc (JOSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wunderlich

Wunderlich reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc (NASDAQ:JOSB) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Company Profile

Jos. A. Bank Clothiers, Inc (Jos. A. Bank) is a designer, manufacturer, retailer and direct marketer (through stores, catalog call center and Internet) of men’s tailored and casual clothing and accessories and is a retailer of tuxedo rental products. Jos. A. Bank sells all of its products under the Jos.

