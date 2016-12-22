Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JLL under-performed the Zacks-categorized Real Estate-Operations industry year to date. The company’s diversified product & services range, vast knowledge of domestic & international real estate markets and a spate of strategic investment activities have the capability to drive its bottom line. The company continues to invest strategically so as to capitalize on market consolidations. Further, JLL’s superior operating platform and market share expansion have helped it achieve strong growth as well as a decent cash level. However, in early November, JLL reported lower-than-expected earnings. Also, unfavorable currency movements and stiff competition from international, regional and local players are concerns. Further, hike in interest rates may lower the growth tempo of the commercial real estate sector and negatively impact JLL’s business activities.”

JLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) opened at 101.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.82. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $163.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.57. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post $8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 799,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,968,000 after buying an additional 96,911 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 867.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 142,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,698,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.1% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,986,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,078,000 after buying an additional 95,293 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services firm specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. JLL provides real estate services (RES) through three business segments: the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

