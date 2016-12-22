Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Raised by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.44. 4,602,177 shares of the company were exchanged. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $126.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.95 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

In related news, Director Charles Prince bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.11 per share, with a total value of $99,846.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

