Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 221.2% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 115.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $126.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.81.

In related news, Director Charles Prince bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

