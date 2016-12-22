John R. Foley Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) Stock

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (LON:PTSG) insider John R. Foley sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £2,430,000 ($3,016,010.92).

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (LON:PTSG) opened at 83.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 73.06 million. Premier Technical Services Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 65.11 and a 12-month high of GBX 96.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/john-r-foley-sells-3000000-shares-of-premier-technical-services-group-plc-ptsg-stock/1129676.html.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Premier Technical Services Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Premier Technical Services Group PLC Company Profile

Premier Technical Services Group plc (PTSG) is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the maintenance, inspection, testing, repair and installation of permanent facade access equipment, fall arrest systems and lightning protection systems together with fixed wire and portable appliance testing and high level cleaning.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Technical Services Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Technical Services Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.