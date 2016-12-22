Joe’s Jeans Inc. (DFBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Joe’s Jeans Inc. (NASDAQ:DFBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Differential Brands Group Inc. designs, develops and markets apparel products primarily in the United States. Its product line includes women, men and children denim jeans, related casual wear and accessories and pants, jackets and other bottoms. The Company’s brand consists of Hudson and Robert Graham. Differential Brands Group Inc., formerly known as Joe’s Jeans Inc., is based in Commerce, California. “

Joe’s Jeans (NASDAQ:DFBG) opened at 2.80 on Tuesday. Joe’s Jeans has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of -0.56.

About Joe’s Jeans

Differential Brands Group Inc, formerly Joe’s Jeans Inc, is engaged in the design, development and marketing of apparel products, which include denim jeans, related casual wear and accessories. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Hudson, Robert Graham and SWIMS. Its segments are Wholesale and Retail.

