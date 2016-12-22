Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) opened at 19.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Joanne G. Hamilton Sells 20,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Stock” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/joanne-g-hamilton-sells-20000-shares-of-host-hotels-resorts-inc-hst-stock/1129930.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,724,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after buying an additional 229,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $54,783,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 482.8% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,365,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.