Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Jakks Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. BMO Capital Markets currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

JAKK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jakks Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Jakks Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Cos. lowered shares of Jakks Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Jakks Pacific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) opened at 4.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Jakks Pacific has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s market cap is $75.90 million.

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Jakks Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business earned $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jakks Pacific will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/jakks-pacific-inc-jakk-cut-to-market-perform-at-bmo-capital-markets/1130097.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Jakks Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jakks Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jakks Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jakks Pacific by 105.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Jakks Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

About Jakks Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys.

Receive News & Ratings for Jakks Pacific Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jakks Pacific Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.