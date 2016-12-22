ITV UNSP ADR EACH REPR 10 (OTC:ITVPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Shares of ITV UNSP ADR EACH REPR 10 (OTC:ITVPY) traded up 1.05% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 5,986 shares of the stock were exchanged. ITV UNSP ADR EACH REPR 10 has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $10043.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ITV UNSP ADR EACH REPR 10 (ITVPY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/itv-unsp-adr-each-repr-10-itvpy-rating-increased-to-outperform-at-macquarie/1130412.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV UNSP ADR EACH REPR 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV UNSP ADR EACH REPR 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.