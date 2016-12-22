Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. WallachBeth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) traded down 3.904% on Thursday, reaching $15.385. 2,249,231 shares of the company traded hands. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.25 billion.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 94.17%. The business earned $66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.78) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Olanoff sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $50,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at $409,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $107,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $109,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company’s products Linaclotide provides patients and healthcare practitioners with a treatment option for adults in the United States and certain other countries with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders.

