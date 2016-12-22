Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) Upgraded by TheStreet to Buy

TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRDM. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a positive rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) traded down 0.96% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $986.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm earned $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/iridium-communications-inc-irdm-upgraded-by-thestreet-to-buy/1130665.html.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 114,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc is a satellite communications company that offers mobile voice and data communications services. The Company utilizes mesh architecture to route traffic across its satellite constellation using radio frequency crosslinks between satellites. Its lines of business include land mobile, machine to machine, maritime, aviation and government.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.