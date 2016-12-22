Ion Geophysical Corp. (IO) Director Buys $155,216.00 in Stock

Ion Geophysical Corp. (NYSE:IO) Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $155,216.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,343.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp. (NYSE:IO) opened at 6.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The stock’s market cap is $78.38 million. Ion Geophysical Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Ion Geophysical Corp. (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.31. Ion Geophysical Corp. had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 78.26%. The company earned $78.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. Ion Geophysical Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ion Geophysical Corp. will post ($5.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp. by 48.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Corp. Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology focused company that provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. The Company offers services and products through four segments: Solutions, Systems, Software and Ocean Bottom Services (OBS). The Company’s Solutions segment provides over two service activities: Ventures group and Imaging Services group.

