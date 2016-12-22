Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (MST.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (TSE: MST.UN) recently:

12/20/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr was upgraded by analysts at RBC Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating.

12/20/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr was given a new C$21.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$21.25 price target on the stock.

11/1/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial Inc.. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$22.50 price target on the stock.

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and operates multifamily garden-style residential properties in the United States. It operates in the United States real estate industry segment. Its portfolio of properties consists of over 70 multifamily garden-style residential properties comprising over 22,550 units that are located in over 10 metropolitan markets throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.