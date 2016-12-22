Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (MST.UN)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2016 // No Comments

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (TSE: MST.UN) recently:

  • 12/20/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr was upgraded by analysts at RBC Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating.
  • 12/20/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/20/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/16/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/16/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr was given a new C$21.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/11/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$21.25 price target on the stock.
  • 11/1/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial Inc.. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/31/2016 – Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$22.50 price target on the stock.

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and operates multifamily garden-style residential properties in the United States. It operates in the United States real estate industry segment. Its portfolio of properties consists of over 70 multifamily garden-style residential properties comprising over 22,550 units that are located in over 10 metropolitan markets throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr
California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33,392,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc.
California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33,392,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc.
Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc Downgraded by Dundee Securities to Hold
Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc Downgraded by Dundee Securities to Hold
Ares Management LP Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.
Ares Management LP Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.
Pinnacle Foods’ “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets
Pinnacle Foods’ “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets
California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.
California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.


Leave a Reply

 
 
© 2006-2016 The Vista Voice. Subscribe