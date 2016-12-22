International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (ITNM) Chairman Buys $30,600.00 in Stock

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITNM) Chairman Donald F. Mardak bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 266,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,318.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITNM) opened at 5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (IMS) is a holding company. The Company owns, manages and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses. The Company’s subsidiaries include Continental Trade Exchange, Ltd., doing business as International Monetary Systems, National Trade Association, Inc and INLM CN Inc It services approximately 15,000 barter customers.

