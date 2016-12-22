International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Given a GBX 490 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 490 ($6.08) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($3.72) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA from GBX 590 ($7.32) to GBX 570 ($7.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.12 ($6.85).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 448.80 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 12-month low of GBX 281.73 and a 12-month high of GBX 619.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.46. The company’s market cap is GBX 9.84 billion.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA (IAG) is a holding company. The Company is an airline company, which holds the interests of airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. IAG combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland.

