Intermolecular Inc. (IMI) Major Shareholder Purchases $218,579.88 in Stock

Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) major shareholder William C. Martin bought 214,294 shares of Intermolecular stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $218,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) opened at 1.03 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $51.02 million. Intermolecular Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intermolecular by 55.9% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intermolecular by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intermolecular by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intermolecular during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc provides thin film solutions. The Company’s high productivity combinatorial (HPC) platform, which consists of its tempus processing tools, its automated characterization methods, and its Informatics analysis software, is purpose-built for research and development (R&D) using combinatorial process systems.

