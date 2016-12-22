Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Interactive Brokers’ shares have witnessed a loss year to date, compared to a gain for the Zacks categorized Investment Brokers industry. The company’s dependence on the Market Making segment for dividend payments remains a matter of concern, given the dismal performance of the same over the last several quarters. Also, intensifying competitive environment and increased dependence on IBG LLC is expected to pose risks for the company in the near term. Nonetheless, a low level of compensation expense relative to its peers keeps it well positioned for growth in the future. Also, its continued focus on developing proprietary software has helped it become one of the low-cost providers of broker-dealer services. Further, an increasing emerging market customer base helps it experience revenue stability.”

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) opened at 37.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm earned $345 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 418.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,639,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,639,000 after buying an additional 4,552,259 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,675,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,917,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,597,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,897,000 after buying an additional 648,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after buying an additional 602,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 100 electronic exchanges and trading venues around the world.

